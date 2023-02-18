Watch Now
News

Actions

KSP investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Henry County

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 12:40:37-05

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Campbellsburg that happened on Friday around 6:00 p.m.

Police say they responded to a crash on Interstate 71 northbound near mm 31 in Henry County.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 2002 GMC pickup truck was traveling north, lost control for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was 53-year-old Roger Devine who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Post 5.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community