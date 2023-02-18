KSP investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Campbellsburg that happened on Friday around 6:00 p.m.

Police say they responded to a crash on Interstate 71 northbound near mm 31 in Henry County.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 2002 GMC pickup truck was traveling north, lost control for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was 53-year-old Roger Devine who was pronounced dead on the scene by the Henry County Coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Post 5.