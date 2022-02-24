KSP investigating collisions in Marshall County, death of 18-month-old

CALVERT CITY, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating several collisions on I-24 that occurred due to ice, including one collision that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child and other that caused cattle to escape onto the roadway.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, KSP was notified of a collision at the Tennessee River Bridge on I-24.

A Freightliner truck pulling a semi-trailer rear-ended another Freightliner truck pulling a semi-trailer. An 18-month-old passenger in one of the vehicles was ejected from the vehicle during the collision. The child was then hit by a vehicle being operated 19-year-old. The child was declared dead on the scene.

According to KSP, the child was not restrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Once the investigation into the collision is complete, it will be presented to a prosecutor for decisions regarding any potential criminal charges.

While a trooper was on scene investigating that collision, five additional collisions occurred nearby. Seven total collisions were reported involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger cars.

Another nearby collision involved a cattle trailer, resulting in cattle escaping onto the roadway. Cattle and vehicles are still being removed from the roadway.

KSP is conducting the collision investigations along with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.