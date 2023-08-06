KSP investigating deadly crash in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Watts Road in Breathitt County involving a single vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the initial investigation indicated that 66-year-old Kenneth White was operating a side-by-side when he lost control and struck a tree.

White was taken to the Kentucky River Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Police say there were no seat belts or helmets during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.