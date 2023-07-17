One person dead after crash in McCreary County

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Kentucky State Police, a car accident left one passenger dead and another in the hospital after the vehicle struck an earth embankment.

Police responded to a collision on Mount Pleasant Road in McCreary County.

The preliminary investigation determined that 45-year-old driver Louie A. Cordell and 42-year-old passenger Shelley L. Gilreath struck an embankment after the vehicle exited the roadway, crossing the center line.

The McCreary County Coroner’s Office pronounced Cordell dead on the scene.

Gilreath was transported by McCreary County EMS to Chandler Hospital in Lexington to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the reason for the accident is still unknown.