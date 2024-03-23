KSP investigating fatal shooting in Southern Ky.

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder that occurred in Adair County in Southern Kentucky on Saturday.

According to KSP, 57-year-old Joseph South from Columbia was arrested after he fired several shots into the home of 86-year-old Earl Coffey, also from Columbia.

During the incident, Coffey suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. Four other people were inside the home at the time, but police did not say they were injured.

Police say that South was in the process of being evicted from a property that he was renting from Coffey.

South was detained by the Adair County Sheriff's Office and eventually arrested and charged at the scene with murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. South was taken to the Adair County Jail.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office requested investigative assistance from KSP, and an investigation is ongoing.