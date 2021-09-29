KSP investigating July shooting that left a Knott County trooper injured

CARRIE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened July 10 in Knott County.

KSP dispatch responded to a call of a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that day.

While driving to the location of the residence, Trooper Bradley Couch noticed a car driving by matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

KSP says the person driving was alone and identified as 37-year-old Tiffany Renee Miller. While Couch was conducting the traffic stop, Miller fired a weapon at Couch. Couch then discharged his agency-issued weapon in response.

During this, Couch suffered a gunshot wound.

Trooper Shane Jacobs arrived and additional gunfire was exchanged with Miller. Miller was then hit and wounded.

Couch was transported to Hazard ARH for treatment and released the same day. He's still recovering from his injuries.

Miller was also transported to Hazard ARH, then later taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Once Miller was released from the hospital and medically cleared she was transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

She has been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, 2 counts of Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.