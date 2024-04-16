KSP investigating missing 27-year-old in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a missing person in Garrard County.

KSP says that 27-year-old Timothy F. Sterner was last seen on April 9 near Haselden Heights Road in Lancaster.

Sterner is described as a white male, 5'3" tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos.

According to KSP, he was last seen wearing a dark blue hat with yellow trim, a gray T-shirt, blue jeans with paint splatter, and white Nike tennis shoes with a gray Nike symbol.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 859-623-2404.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Post 7 in Richmond.