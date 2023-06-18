Watch Now
KSP investigating murder-suicide in Hardin County

Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 09:21:45-04

VINE GROVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating deaths that occurred at a residence located at the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive in Hardin County.

KSP received a call around 1:53 a.m. requesting assistance from the Vine Grove Police Department to investigate a possible murder-suicide.

The Vine Grove Police Department initially responded to the residence for a welfare check, where they discovered the bodies of 67-year-old Allen McLean and his wife, 48-year-old Lisa McLean both of Vine Grove.

Based on the evidence at the scene, investigators believe Allen McLean shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself.

The Hardin County Coroner pronounced both McLeans deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

