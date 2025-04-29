KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Berea Walmart parking lot

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in the Berea Walmart parking lot, according to a Facebook post from the Berea Police Department.

Berea police say they responded to Walmart to investigate a reported stolen vehicle. When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, police say "he placed the car in reverse and struck an officer, pinning him between two vehicles." As a result, the officer then reportedly "fired his weapon into the vehicle to stop it."

Berea police say that one officer and two others involved were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to Berea police, there is no active threat to the community, and all involved are in custody.

Berea police note that Walmart is open for business, but officers are still on the scene investigating.

