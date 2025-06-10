KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Henderson County on June 9.

According to KSP, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance near the 100 block of Eighth Street in Corydon for reports of a man who was threatening family members with a machete.

When arriving on the scene, KSP says that deputies encountered 64-year-old Charles Powell, who refused to drop a machete and came at an officer.

KSP reports that the deputy discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking Powell and resulting in life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, the deputy provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived on the scene, but Powell died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

KSP says no officers were injured during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.