KSP investigating shooting in Jessamine County involving deputy

Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 21, 2023
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Nicholasville involving a deputy.

KSP says the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office has requested KSP's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to investigate the shooting. The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. on the railroad tracks near Wilmore Road and Baybrook Circle.

KSP says a male subject was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jessamine County Coroner.

The shooting is under investigation by KSP.

