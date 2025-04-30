KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday night on Sugar Maple Road in Knox County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that the Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a woman who was barricaded inside her residence and "making suicidal threats."

When arriving on the scene, KSP says that the woman who was identified by police as 53-year-old Daisy Allen reportedly sprayed the deputies on the scene with an "unknown substance," affecting all of them.

According to KSP, deputies then attempted to deploy their taser and pepper spray, but it was ineffective. As a result, KSP details that Allen "made verbal threats to kill the deputies and armed herself with a pitchfork."

KSP says for their safety, one deputy discharged their service weapon, which struck Allen in the abdominal area.

According to KSP, Allen was taken to UK Healthcare Albert B Chandler Hospital in Lexington and was reported to be in critical condition.

KSP says that no deputies were injured but "needed aftercare for their face due to the unknown substance they were sprayed with."

The investigation is ongoing by KSP.