MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on January 9 around 5:00 a.m. in Marshall County.

KSP was contacted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office to investigate the shooting.

According to KSP, one man was transported to Lourdes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second man was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation.