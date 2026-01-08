KSP investigating officer-involved shooting that left 80-year-old dead in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an 80-year-old dead in Nelson County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that a Nelson County Humane Society employee called 911 after a person reportedly became disorderly inside the premises and threatened workers with a firearm.

KSP says the person, identified as 80-year-old Norman Perkins, left the premises traveling north on US 31E towards Bardstown. Shortly after, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle he was driving on Bloomfield Road.

According to KSP, a traffic stop was initiated, and Perkins refused to yield. He then pulled over in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart on Bloomfield Road.

KSP says when deputies attempted to make contact with him, he pointed a firearm at them, and both deputies discharged their firearms.

As a result, KSP says that first aid was attempted on Perkins, but he died from his injuries.

According to KSP, no officers were injured in the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.