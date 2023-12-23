Watch Now
KSP investigating police shooting at Lawrenceburg McDonald's

Posted at 6:49 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 20:02:48-05

The Kentucky State Police say that they are investigating a police shooting at the McDonald's in Lawrenceburg that occurred on Saturday.

According to the KSP, the Lawrenceburg Police Department contacted KSP to investigate the shooting. No other details have been provided at this time.

Pictures and video sent by viewers to LEX 18 News show a large police presence in the area of the McDonald's at the intersection of West Broadway and US 127.

