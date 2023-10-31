KSP investigating possible abduction out of Ohio, victim found safe

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible abduction of a female out of Ohio.

According to KSP, officers tried to locate a vehicle out of Wayne County, Ohio, for the possible abduction of a female. State police received a possible vehicle location in central Kentucky on I-75 from cell phone pings.

KSP says on Tuesday morning, officers pulled over a vehicle at the 94 mile marker of southbound I-75, north of Richmond. Three subjects were detained by KSP, including the possible kidnapping victim.

State police confirmed the possible victim was found safe.