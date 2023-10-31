Watch Now
News

Actions

KSP investigating possible abduction out of Ohio, victim found safe

KIDNAPPING 10.31.JPG
LEX 18
KIDNAPPING 10.31.JPG
Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 10:37:32-04

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible abduction of a female out of Ohio.

According to KSP, officers tried to locate a vehicle out of Wayne County, Ohio, for the possible abduction of a female. State police received a possible vehicle location in central Kentucky on I-75 from cell phone pings.

KSP says on Tuesday morning, officers pulled over a vehicle at the 94 mile marker of southbound I-75, north of Richmond. Three subjects were detained by KSP, including the possible kidnapping victim.

State police confirmed the possible victim was found safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18