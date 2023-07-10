KSP investigating report of police impersonator

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a report of a police impersonator last Saturday.

On July 8, a woman contacted KSP to report that a black Dodge Challenger attempted to pull her over while she was driving in Trimble County.

Police say the woman advised that the car had a blue light on top of it.

When the woman pulled over, police say a white man exited the car and began to approach her with what she believed to be a knife in his hand.

KSP says the woman was able to leave the scene.

Police say the only description they can provide is a white male, approximately 5'10, and possibly driving a newer model black Dodge Challenger. He was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans when he attempted to pull over the woman.

If anyone has information, please contact KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.

