KSP: Investigating reported threat at Kentucky Capitol, building cleared

Update

KSP says the Capitol was cleared and there is no current threat. Initial investigation indicates that there was a hoax call from a phone number associated with other similar incidents around the country.

The investigation is ongoing.

*UPDATE*

The building has been cleared and there is no threat at this time. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) April 30, 2024

Original Story

Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported threat at the Capitol building in Frankfort.

KSP says to avoid the area until further notice.

*ALERT*

KSP is investigating a reported threat at the Capitol building. Please avoid the area until further notice. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) April 30, 2024

This is a developing story.


