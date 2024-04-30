KSP: Investigating reported threat at Kentucky Capitol, building cleared

Update
KSP says the Capitol was cleared and there is no current threat. Initial investigation indicates that there was a hoax call from a phone number associated with other similar incidents around the country.
The investigation is ongoing.
*UPDATE*— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) April 30, 2024
The building has been cleared and there is no threat at this time. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Original Story
Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported threat at the Capitol building in Frankfort.
KSP says to avoid the area until further notice.
*ALERT*— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) April 30, 2024
KSP is investigating a reported threat at the Capitol building. Please avoid the area until further notice.
