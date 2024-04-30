Watch Now
KSP: Investigating reported threat at Kentucky Capitol, building cleared

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 16:38:52-04

Update

KSP says the Capitol was cleared and there is no current threat. Initial investigation indicates that there was a hoax call from a phone number associated with other similar incidents around the country.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story

Kentucky State Police is investigating a reported threat at the Capitol building in Frankfort.

KSP says to avoid the area until further notice.

We're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

