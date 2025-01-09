KSP: Investigation underway after 56-year-old woman found dead in parking lot in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway in Henry County after Kentucky State Police say that a woman was found dead in a store parking lot early Wednesday morning.

After receiving a 911 call around 6:30 a.m., KSP says investigators arrived on the scene and located a woman who was unresponsive in the parking lot of the Campbellsburg Dollar General Store.

According to KSP, the Henry County Coroner pronounced 56-year-old Rebecca Skeen dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined and is pending further investigation, according to KSP.

This is an ongoing case conducted by KSP Post 5.