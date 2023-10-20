KSP issue Golden Alert for 69-year-old missing Estill County man

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a 69-year-old Estill County man.

KSP say that Eugene French Jr. "Rick" from Irvine Kentucky was last seen near Bicknell Branch Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark blue work pants. French is described as being roughly six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Addtionaly he has a tattoo that says "EF" on his arm.

KSP also says that French suffers from dementia and that he could possibly be headed to Hamilton, Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding French's whereabouts are asked to call the KSP, post 7, at 859-623-2404 or 1-800-222-5555.

