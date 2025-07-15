Missing 5-year-old out of Hart County found dead, KSP reports

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m on July 15

Kentucky State Police reported on Tuesday that the missing child out of Hart County was found dead. KSP identified him as 5-year-old Silas Chearer.

"KSP grieves with this family and the community," a release from KSP read.

KSP added that at this time, additional information is unable to be provided.

Original Story:

On Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police issued an Ian Alert for a missing juvenile who "may be endangered."

The push alert from KSP detailed that the juvenile is missing out of Cub Run, Kentucky and may be in need of assistance.

"Please remain alert and check local media for updates. If you see or if you have any information, contact 911 immediately. Do not attempt to intervene directly."

