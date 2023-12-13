KSP: Jessamine County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Jessamine County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, 42-year-old Jason M. Horton was arrested after officers discovered him sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was used on December 12 for a residence in Wilmore, where officers found equipment used to facilitate the crime.

KSP says the equipment was taken to their forensic laboratory for examination and further investigation.

Horton is charged with 15 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in sexual performance under 12 years old, five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance 12 years old and over, and one count of procuring or promoting the use of minors by electronic means.

He is lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.