KSP leading search for escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate they say escaped from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Madison County just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to KSP, 38-year-old Louis G. Jones is described as a white male, 5'7" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

KSP says he was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

He was serving a sentence for theft by unlawful taking, first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree arson.

KSP asks anyone with information about the location of Jones to call 859-623-2404.

This is an ongoing investigation.