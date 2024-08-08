KSP locates 3 missing children in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — Kentucky State Police Post 10 located three children who went missing on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. in Harlan County.

According to KSP, the three children, ages 5, 7, and 9, went missing from their family of five at the Kingdom Come State Park in the Cumberland community.

KSP reports that the three children were located in some woods following a search by local first responders.

In a Facebook post around 11:00 p.m., KSP Trooper Jacobs stated that it may take some time for first responders to get the children out of the woods.

No other information has been released regarding the rescue.