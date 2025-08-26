KSP looking for 2 escaped inmates in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are searching for two inmates who escaped on Monday evening from the Bell County Forestry Camp.
KSP lists the following details about both inmates:
Billy Wayne Potter
- 32-years-old
- Race: White
- Sex: Male
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 239 lbs
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Hazel
Steven Lee Spencer
- 22-years-old
- Race: White
- Sex: Male
- Height: 5'7"
- Weight: 132 lbs
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
KSP asks that the public not approach these individuals, but instead call 911 or Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.