KSP looking for 2 escaped inmates in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are searching for two inmates who escaped on Monday evening from the Bell County Forestry Camp.

KSP lists the following details about both inmates:

Billy Wayne Potter

  • 32-years-old
  • Race: White
  • Sex: Male
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 239 lbs
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Hazel

Steven Lee Spencer

  • 22-years-old
  • Race: White
  • Sex: Male
  • Height: 5'7"
  • Weight: 132 lbs
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown

KSP asks that the public not approach these individuals, but instead call 911 or Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

