KSP looking for 2 escaped inmates in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are searching for two inmates who escaped on Monday evening from the Bell County Forestry Camp.

KSP lists the following details about both inmates:

Billy Wayne Potter



32-years-old

Race: White

Sex: Male

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 239 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Hazel

Steven Lee Spencer



22-years-old

Race: White

Sex: Male

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 132 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

KSP asks that the public not approach these individuals, but instead call 911 or Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.