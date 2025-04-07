KSP looking for McCracken County man reportedly swept away by floodwaters

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a McCracken County man reportedly swept away by floodwaters on Sunday afternoon while attempting to retrieve his boat on Elliot Road in Kevil.

According to KSP, 27-year-old Lee Chandler was last seen around 3:45 p.m. CT in the 8000 block of Elliot Road. Since then, KSP has reported that his boat has been found.

Chandler is described as a white male, 6'4" tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, according to KSP.

KSP notes that law enforcement and other emergency services are using all available resources to locate Chandler.