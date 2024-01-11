KSP: Man arrested, charged after strangling trooper in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly strangled a Kentucky State Police trooper in Henry County.

According to KSP, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a passenger not wearing a seat belt, and in an attempt to do so, Jeremy Clark fled on foot from the driver's seat into a wooded area.

The arrest citation states that police told Clark several times to stop but did not, so a taser was deployed, but it was not successful. The officer says he was able to take Clark to the ground, but he continued to resist.

According to the arrest citation, Clark wrapped his arms around the officer's neck and placed him in a chokehold. The officer stated that he "became light-headed about to pass out" but was able to break Clark's grip and fight back.

The arrest citation states that the officer placed Clark in handcuffs once two firefighters arrived on the scene.

Clark is charged with the following:

