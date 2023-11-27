KSP: Man arrested for wanton endangerment in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested and is facing several charges after resisting arrest during a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Cartersville Road and Copper Creek Road in Garrard County.

According to an arrest citation, on November 23, around 2:52 p.m., David Edward Kidroske Jr. entered the traffic checkpoint. Troopers say Kidroske would not comply with their orders to identify himself and that he had no driver's license.

The trooper stated that he asked Kidroske to exit the vehicle but did not.

The arrest citation states that the trooper attempted to open the car door, but it was locked, so he used an object to break the window and then deployed his taser.

Kidroske then accelerated as the two troopers attempted to get him out of the vehicle.

A pursuit began between the troopers and Kidroske on Cartersville Road but later ended on Hamilton Valley Road, according to the arrest citation.

Once stopped, Kidroske exited the vehicle after being commanded to by troopers along with a female passenger.

Kidroske was placed under arrest and is facing the following charges:

