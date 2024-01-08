KSP: Man charged with murder after missing woman found dead in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence after a missing woman was found dead in Breathitt County.

According to an arrest citation, Joanie Campbell was reported missing and had not been heard from. During the investigation, KSP says they learned that Fairley Napier was the last person to have contact with Campbell on January 4.

The citation states that officials received information that a burned car had been located with a deceased body inside it on Spicewood Road in Breathitt County. Police say the description of the car matched the one driven by Campbell.

After further investigation, police say that the property the car was found on was logged by Napier. The citation states that there was "a skidder and dozer that was located in close proximity to the car that belonged to Napier." Police noted the skidder appeared to have human remains on it.

According to the citation, police learned that Campbell and Napier had kids together and were advised that Campbell was threatened in the past by Napier.

Police say after they spoke with the daughter of Napier, she said Fairley had admitted to burning the body.

Napier is lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.