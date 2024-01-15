KSP: Man charged with murder after shooting in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a residence on Mountain Lane in Meade County.

After an initial investigation, police say that it was discovered that 51-year-old David Gex called 911 and stated that he had shot 59-year-old Richard Hernandez after they had got into a verbal altercation.

Police say that Gex was taken into custody and is lodged in the Meade County Detention Center.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County Coroner's Office.

Gex is charged with murder.