KSP: Man dead after trooper put in 'life-threatening situation' during traffic stop

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say one person is dead after a traffic stop in Floyd County.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police say a KSP trooper was trying to locate a car as part of a domestic violence incident investigation.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop upon locating the car.

Police say the trooper was then put in a "life-threatening situation" by the male driver and in response fired his agency-issued firearm, hitting the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, KSP says:

"KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

