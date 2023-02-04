Watch Now
News

Actions

KSP: Man dead after trooper put in 'life-threatening situation' during traffic stop

image (5).png
Mountain Top Media
image (5).png
Posted at 11:43 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 23:43:15-05

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say one person is dead after a traffic stop in Floyd County.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, police say a KSP trooper was trying to locate a car as part of a domestic violence incident investigation.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop upon locating the car.

Police say the trooper was then put in a "life-threatening situation" by the male driver and in response fired his agency-issued firearm, hitting the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, KSP says:

"KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community