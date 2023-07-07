KSP: Man dead, officer seriously hurt in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reports that a man died and a Bowling Green police officer was serious injured in a shooting Thursday night.

KSP arrived near America's Car-Mart on Russellville Road in Bowling Green around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night for a shooting involving an officer.

Police say a man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A Bowling Green Police Department officer, Officer Matt Davis, suffered life-threatening injuries from the shooting. BGPD says he was shot multiple times and was airlifted to a trauma center. BGPD reports he is currently in critical but stable condition.

No word on what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.