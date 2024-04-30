KSP: Man found dead in Rockcastle County, suspect arrested

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Rockcastle County on Monday morning.

According to KSP, they were notified by an anonymous caller that a man had been shot on Sandhill Road.

When arriving on the scene, KSP says they found a man, identified as 54-year-old Benjamin Jones Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle County coroner, and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

KSP says they located Terry Burke on Misty Lane in Mount Vernon and arrested him for murder.

Burke is lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.