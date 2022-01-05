KSP: Man shot, killed in Graves County after shooting at Frankfort police officers

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say officers with the Frankfort Police Department were forced to shoot and kill a man who showed up at the Mayfield-Graves County fairgrounds early Wednesday morning.

The Mayfield-Graves County fairgrounds are being used as a distribution center due to the aftermath of recent tornadoes and weather.

KSP says Frankfort police were assisting and conducting an extra patrol at the fairgrounds when a man showed up with a firearm. The man approached officers and fired multiple shots, according to state police. Frankfort police returned fire and struck the man.

He was then transported by Mayfield-Graves EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield and pronounced deceased by the Graves County Coroner.

None of the officers were hurt. The man's name has not been released.

Graves County Office of Emergency Management, the distribution center will remain closed until Thursday. Attributed closure to "ongoing police investigation."

KSP said they finished their on-site investigation at the scene Wednesday.