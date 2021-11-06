KSP: Man steals police cruiser, leading to pursuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is in custody after Kentucky State Police say he stole a cruiser and, after leading police on an 18-mile pursuit, hit a second KSP cruiser.

KSP says the Monticello PD SUV was stolen earlier in the day. According to KSP, the suspect was heading north on I-75 in Madison County when troopers first tried to pull over the driver around 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

KSP says they followed him from mile marker 86 to mile marker 104 in Fayette County.

KSP officials have arrested a man who stole a Wayne County police cruiser and led officers in an 18-mile high speed police chase into Fayette County. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle collided with a KSP trooper’s car. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/wpcZge7jOP — Sofia Millar (@MillarNews) November 6, 2021

Sgt. Robert Purdy says the suspect then drove through a gas station parking lot toward the interstate and collided with another police car. Sgt. Purdy says the suspect tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody around 4:30.

The suspect's name has not been released and we are not aware of any charges at this time.

Sgt. Purdy says nobody was injured in the incident and calls the conclusion a “best-case scenario.”