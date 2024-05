CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say an officer was involved in a shooting in Taylor County on Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police says the shooting happened on Pitman Avenue in Campbellsville around 4:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No word on who was shot, or the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.