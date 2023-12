STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports that it is at the scene of an accidental shooting in Stamping Ground.

Sergeant Tackett tells LEX 18 they are investigating "what is believed to be an accidental shooting that resulted in a fatality."

