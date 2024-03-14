KSP: One arrested for child sexual exploitation offenses

The Kentucky State Police said on Thursday that they arrested one man for child sexual exploitation offenses.

35-year-old Mark Weston McFadden was arrested after an investigation into sexually explicit images of minors that were uploaded to a social media account.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for McFadden's cellphone in Lily, Kentucky, on Thursday. The equipment used in the crime was taken to the KSP's forensic science lab.

Currently, McFadden is being charged with three counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, which is a class C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison.

In addition, he is being charged with one count of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 but under 18 in a sexual performance, which is a class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

McFadden was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

