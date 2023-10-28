KSP: One killed in officer-involved shooting in Somerset Friday night

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead, and a police officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Pulaski County, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

A release from the KSP states that officers from the Somerset Police Department (SPD) responded to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they were met by a man with a firearm, and during the confrontation, an officer from the SPD shot the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene, and one officer from the SPD was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The release states that the shooting occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m. on Emerald Court in the limits of Somerset. No other details were available.

