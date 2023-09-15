KSP: One person arrested after 2022 deadly crash in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say one person was arrested and indicted in Gallatin County after a deadly crash on November 24, 2022.

According to police, a motorcycle traveling west on US 42 attempted to pass another vehicle in a curve when the motorcycle was hit head-on by another car traveling east.

The passenger on the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

After further investigation, the motorcycle operator, 32-year-old Corey Sanders, was indicted on September 8 on charges related to the collision.

Sanders is indicted on one count of reckless homicide and one count of wanton endangerment first degree.

Police say he was arrested on the indictment warrant on September 12.