KSP: Owsley County woman charged with murder after hitting pedestrian

Micka McKinney
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 16, 2023
OWSLEY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police have charged an Owsley County woman with murder following a fatal collision Saturday night.

According to KSP, officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Stamper Road and KY-30 in Owsley County.

The initial investigation indicates 26-year-old Micka Mckinney was traveling west on KY-30 when she struck a pedestrian, 33-year-old Ethan Bolin, who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

Bolin was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Owsley County coroner.

Mckinney was arrested for Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence - 1st Offense, Murder, and other traffic violations. She is lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

