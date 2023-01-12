KSP: Part of I-64 EB shut down after police chase through multiple counties

(LEX 18) — Part of I-64 leading out of Frankfort is shut down after a police chase that went through multiple Kentucky counties.

Kentucky State Police say the chase ended in Franklin County. Troopers say they were also chasing the driver in Woodford and Shelby counties.

Troopers say this is all part of an investigation into a person who wouldn't stop at a traffic stop. They tell LEX 18 there was a low-speed chase and at no point was anyone in danger. Troopers said at one point, the vehicle became disabled but did not say how.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in Frankfort with injuries. The trooper LEX 18 spoke with would not say if the person fired shots or if police fired back. Authorities say no officers or troopers were hurt.

"Right now we're surveying the scene, like a crime scene, taking photos, and collecting evidence," said Trooper Josh Satterly with Kentucky State Police. "Again, as we move along in this investigation, we'll release more details at a later time."

The interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours. Officials say KYTC has a detour in place.