KSP: Pike County man arrested after pursuit ends with burning pickup truck

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A Pike County man is facing multiple charges after Kentucky State Police say he led troopers on a vehicle pursuit that ended when his pickup truck became stuck and caught fire.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 9, dispatchers received a report on the evening of Aug. 17 of a possible impaired driver operating a white Chevrolet pickup truck in the Dorton community. Troopers say the truck had struck another vehicle and left the scene.

Authorities located the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 23 and Innovation Way and observed that one of its rear tires was damaged and deflated. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but police say the driver refused to pull over, leading officers on a pursuit.

The chase continued onto Innovation Way, where troopers deployed a tire deflation device that flattened one of the truck's front tires, according to KSP. Despite the damage, police say the driver continued fleeing and eventually drove onto a dirt roadway, where the vehicle became stuck.

Troopers said the driver then refused to exit the pickup and continued pressing the accelerator, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Authorities were able to remove the driver from the truck and take him into custody.

Police identified the driver as Timothy Bolden, 49, of Jenkins.

Bolden was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center and is charged with: