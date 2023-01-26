Watch Now
KSP: Pursuit ends peacefully in Clark County

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 17:16:54-05

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that a vehicle pursuit ended peacefully in Clark County today.

KSP along with Lexington Police began the pursuit on I-75 SB in Fayette County. The pursuit entered Madison County and continued until the driver of the car exited I-75 at Boonsboro Road and came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.

Police say that when the car stopped, KSP placed George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown for precautionary reasons.

Boonsboro Road and the Winchester Bypass were shut down. Officers negotiated a peaceful surrender of the female driver.

The driver was taken into custody and transferred to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

She is charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing police, and wanton endangerment.

