KSP: Robertson County Sheriff arrested, charged with DUI in marked cruiser

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray was arrested after allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while operating his marked police cruiser.

According to the Kentucky State Police, they received a call on December 13 around 2:08 p.m. from the Robertson County School Resource Officer, who was having a disagreement with Gray and could smell alcohol coming from him.

The arrest citation states that video footage from the school showed that Gray was operating his marked police vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, Trooper Chris Johnson contacted Gray via phone and noted that he had "extremely slurred and slow speech." Gray told the trooper he was traveling on KY 165 toward Blue Licks State Park.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Trooper Patrick Davis called Gray and noticed his slurred speech. While on the phone, Gray said he was near Kentontown Road in Mount Olivet.

According to the citation, Trooper Davis arrived at a residence and witnessed Gray "standing next to his marked police vehicle with the driver's side door open."

Trooper Johnson, who is a Drug Recognition Expert, arrived on the scene and said he witnessed signs of impairment, along with a "strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Gray's breath."

The citation states that Gray admitted to the two troopers that he had been "drinking vodka, and his last drink was around noon." A preliminary breath test was conducted by the troopers, which detected that Gray had a .206 blood alcohol level around 3:08 p.m.

According to the arrest citation, Gray was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff's Department and later transported to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

According to the Bourbon County Detention Center, Gray has since bonded out.

He will be arraigned on January 10.