KSP: Rowan County man charged with murder after physical altercation

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say that a Rowan County man was arrested and charged with murder after a physical altercation with another man.

According to KSP, they were contacted on March 9 by the Rowan County Sheriff's Department to assist in a death investigation.

Police say that 35-year-old Matt Jones was in a physical altercation with 60-year-old Earl Glover, where Jones struck Glover several times.

Glover was pronounced dead at St. Claire Medical Center by the coroner.

Jones is charged with murder and lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation, and Jones' cash bond is set at $100,000.