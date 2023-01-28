KSP search for escaped inmate in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are searching for a Hart County inmate after he escaped from a work release just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say 29-year-old Abdullah O. Qasem was assigned to the Harty County Animal Shelter, located at 2190 S. Dixie Highway.

Qasem is described as a white male, approximately 6'2" and weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green animal shelter hooded sweatshirt.

According to officials, Qasem was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for the offenses of trafficking of a controlled substance first degree, promoting contraband, and tampering with physical evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the KSP. Anyone with information is asked to call Post 3 at 270-782-2010.

Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.