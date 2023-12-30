Watch Now
KSP: Search warrant leads to drug trafficking arrest in Marion County

Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 30, 2023
LEBANON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bradfordsville man has been arrested and charged after police executed a search warrant on his home in Marion County on Thursday.

According to a release from The Kentucky State Police (KSP), 47-year-old Timothy Bright was arrested after the search of his home located on Three Pines Road in Marion turned up approximately three and a half ounces of "suspected" cocaine, a large amount of marijuana, prescription pills, a large sum of cash, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

The release states this was part of an investigation into a fatal accident.

Bright was charged with first-degree trafficking of cocaine, first-degree trafficking of opiates, third-degree trafficking an unspecified controlled substance, trafficking of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed by the KSP and officers from the Campbellsville Probation and Parole Office.

