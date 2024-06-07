KSP arrest man accused of assaulting trooper following multi-county pursuit

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police says they have located and arrested 31-year-old Dustin M. Thompson, who is accused of assaulting a trooper following a multi-county pursuit overnight.

According to KSP, just after midnight on Friday, a KSP trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox on Clarkstown Road in Nelson County.

KSP says the vehicle did not stop when the trooper activated his emergency lights. A pursuit continued onto Sulphur Lick Road in Marion County, concluding on a dead-end road.

The trooper was able to catch up to Thompson after a short foot pursuit, in which he assaulted the trooper and fled the area, according to KSP.

KSP reports that the trooper was treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Thompson and are charging him with the following:



first-degree strangulation

first-degree assault on a police officer

disarming a peace officer

theft by unlawful taking of a firearm

According to KSP, troopers and other law enforcement officers remained in the area searching for Thompson.

KSP reports that he was located and served an arrest warrant around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call 270-384-4796.