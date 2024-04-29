KSP searching for 'armed and dangerous' man in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man in Rockcastle County.

According to KSP, they responded to a welfare check on Goochland Cave Road on Sunday evening.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found a man, identified as 43-year-old Joshua Dooley, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle County coroner, and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

KSP Detectives are attempting to locate a person of interest, 49-year-old Clayton Cox of Mount Vernon.

KSP says do not attempt to approach Cox.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to call 606-878-6622.